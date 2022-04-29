Skip to main content

Sir Martin Broughton's Group Bid for Chelsea Rejected as Todd Boehly's Group Enter 'Exclusive Talks'

Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea has been ruled out after they were informed that they will not be successful in purchasing the club.

This comes as it was believed that his consortium was alongside Stephen Pagliuca's and Todd Boehly's in the race to buy Chelsea, whilst Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made an 11th-hour bid for the club.

However, it has since been revealed that Pagliuca's bid for Chelsea has also been unsuccessful as they were informed of the decision on Friday.

imago0052014001h

However, as per Ben Jacobs, Broughton has now been informed that his group's bid was not successful.

After final pitches were made this week at Stamford Bridge from the three consortiums to Chelsea officials in a final attempt to get ahead in the race but it appears that neither Pagliuca's bid nor Sir Broughton's has not been successful.

The most recent reports have stated that Boehly's group are entering 'exclusive talks' after Pagliuca has been ruled out.

It remains to be seen as to whether Boehly's consortium will be named as the preferred bidder or if Ratcliffe's bid will have a chance after the late offer.

imago0078499510h

Ratcliffe's late bid could cause problems, with Ineos outlining their plan for Chelsea but it remains to be seen as to who Raine Group will select as their final preferred bidder for the club as a takeover looks to be completed in May.

David Blitzer and Joshua Harris, part owners of Crystal Palace, were involved in Broughton's bids but now this will be unsuccessful as Raine Group informed Broughton of the bid being rejected, meaning they do not need to dilute their shares in the Eagles.

imago1009019388h (2)
