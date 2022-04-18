Skip to main content
Six Chelsea Players Named in FA Cup Team of the Semi-Finals Following Crystal Palace Win

Six Chelsea players have been named in the WhoScored Team of the Semi-Finals after the Blues overcame Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek broke the deadlock before Mason Mount added a second to seal Chelsea's place in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

And now, six of the Blues' men have been named in the WhoScored Team of the Semi-Finals.

imago1011384623h

The six means that Chelsea make up over half the team named, more than any other side in the competition despite Liverpool's impressive 3-2 win over Manchester City.

Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all named in the side.

With Chelsea being the only team to have kept a clean sheet in the semi-finals, it makes sense that the whole defence is made up of Blues players, whilst Loftus-Cheek made an impressive appearance. 

The English midfielder replaced Mateo Kovacic in the 26th minute due to an injury but made his presence felt in the centre of the park.

His fine display was capped off with a fantastic goal, his first for Chelsea since 2019 as he fired the Blues into a lead in the second half.

Loftus-Cheek's teammate, Mason Mount, heaped praise on the midfielder as he said:"I'm buzzing for Rubes, he's worked so hard to get back and in the shape he is now. He's a top, top player. He came on in a difficult game and stepped up. He was brilliant today."

Chelsea will be hoping they can keep up their fine form going into the May 14 final as they look to win the trophy.

imago1009355678h
