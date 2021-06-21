'Skills, Technique and Overview' - Kai Havertz's Quality Compared to France Legend Zinedine Zidane

Quite the comparison and praise for Havertz.

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has been lauded by Germany great Lothar Matthaus and has been likened to Zinedine Zidane.

The 22-year-old has been a bright spark in Germany's opening two games at the European Championships this summer. He got on the scoresheet during their 4-2 win over Portugal, slotting home from close range.

Havertz has had a difficult first season at Chelsea after his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen. He's now found his feet which saw him score the only and winning goal in the Champions League final last month in Portugal.

Now the Chelsea star has been compared to France legend Zidane by former Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Matthaus.

What Lothar Matthaus said

Talking to Kicker, he said: "I compare him to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation.

"Zidane didn't seem quick, but it was when he hit the ball. Havertz can do that too."

On areas to improve on for Havertz, Matthaus added: "He could score more goals and improve himself in the short movements with special training. He has a good eye, good ball control, good positional play, fine technique.

"In addition, Havertz plays intelligently and uses his body well. Havertz is on the way, but nuances will decide whether he will make it to the top, whether he will be an excellent player or just a very good one."

Havertz will be in action against Hungary on Wednesday in their final group game of the Euros.

