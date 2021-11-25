'Sky is the Limit' - Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Teammate Reece James

Christian Pulisic believes the 'sky is the limit' for Chelsea defender Reece James following is goalscoring display against Juventus in their 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

James, 21, netted a stunning half-volley as he chested it down perfectly in the Chelsea box to strike it past Wojciech Szczesny as Chelsea secured their spot in the last-16 of the Champions League.

He has been a pivotal player for Chelsea this season under Tuchel at right wing-back. The England international has already recorded five goals and five assists in 14 appearances in all competitions this term.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

James, who is Chelsea's top scorer this season, has earned the plaudits already this season and Pulisic was the next to weigh in on offering glowing praise of his teammate.

"Absolutely we're all impressed," Pulisic told Standard Sport. "What he can do on the field is pretty special. He's got so much ability, so many different ways to help the team. The sky is the limit for him.

"Honestly, the way he is playing right now and the way he strikes the ball, I wouldn't be surprised [if he stayed top scorer].

"That's what’s great about our system – it allows him to attack a lot. He was really strong last night and you could see how much he helped us in attack."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube