Social media criticism doesn't bother Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Matt Debono

Mason Mount says he lets the talking happen on the pitch following criticism on social media. 

The 22-year-old has been the subject of unfair criticism after his performances for Chelsea and England, with several questioning why he is continuing to be selected for both club and country. 

Mount has flourished since his rise from the Chelsea academy into the first-team, via a couple of loan spells in Holland and the Championship. 

england-v-iceland-uefa-nations-league
(Photo by Ian Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

He has cemented his place in the Chelsea side under Frank Lampard and has become a starter for his country. 

Despite the criticism, Mount has admitted he just focuses on matters on the pitch and isn't bothered by talk on social media.

"A big focus of mine is about what I do on the pitch," said Mount ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Rennes.

newcastle-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (21)

"I don’t really look too much into the social media side. With the fans not at the stadiums, a lot of people have got a lot to say on social media. I try to stay off it even if we’ve won the game or lost the game, it doesn’t really matter to me.

“I know the focus on my performance or the team’s performance is on the pitch. We’ve got to do what we have to do on the pitch. What comes with it off, it doesn’t bother me too much. The focus is trying to get the three points every game."

Lampard hailed the midfielder as one of the best pressers he has ever worked with. 

