Solution to Allow Chelsea Fans to Attend Matches During Ticket Sale Ban 'Close to Being Finalised'

The solution to allow Chelsea spectators to attend matches during the current ban on ticket sales is said to be close to being finalised.

This comes after Chelsea were given a special licence to operate under after Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the United Kingdom Government.

This licence limited the Club, however, banning ticket sales as the fans could be set to miss out on purchasing tickets for upcoming matches.

However, as per Ben Rumsby, the solution for this is 'close to being finalised' as spectators could be allowed to purchase match tickets again.

IMAGO / PA Images

The journalist stated that a solution that would allow Chelsea fans and those of the opposition to attend upcoming fixtures at Stamford Bridge and in away matches whilst banned from selling tickets is close to being finalised.

It was previously reported that Chelsea are in talks with Government officials over getting a commercial ticket agency to sell tickets to fans for their upcoming games.

Chelsea are finding solutions to ensure their supporters aren't affected and can attend upcoming games and this could perhaps be the solution which is close to being final.

IMAGO / PA Images

As quoted by the Mirror, DCMS chair Julian Knight has called for the FA to be allowed to sell tickets for the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley to Chelsea fans.

"The FA must be allowed to sell tickets to Chelsea fans so long as all money goes to the people of Ukraine.

"Chelsea is more than just its owner, it’s a living organism with huge importance to its fans and community.

"It was understandable that last week’s game v Boro went ahead without Chelsea fans but, with this much notice, the FA have no excuse for excluding them."

If Chelsea is sold, which it is currently in the process of as Raine review bids before deciding on a shortlist early this week, then a new licence will be given and Chelsea will be able to resume ticket sales but this could take longer than expected, requiring a new licence for the Club to sell tickets during the sale process.

