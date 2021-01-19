"Sometimes, you have to go through difficult moments" - César Azpilicueta reveals role as skipper in young dressing room

Chelsea skipper César Azpilicueta has shed light onto his role as captain and a senior figure, on and off the pitch.

Azpilicueta, 31, has filled in for first-team regular Reece James at right-back in recent weeks, with the 21-year-old Englishman on the bench in Chelsea's recent 1-0 victory over Fulham at the weekend.

Talking about his duties in the dressing room, Azpilicueta said, as relayed by Sky Sports: "In my role, I try to help everybody and the young players, not many have the experience of having bad moments, tough moments."

"We know through the career of a footballer you don't have every time a smooth path where you go and everything is easy and you win games and you play brilliant.

"Sometimes you have to go through difficult times and those moments make you stronger and better for the future."

Chelsea have endured a difficult month after an impressive start to the league campaign, with questions being raised over the side's mentality and resilience.

The Spaniard has called on his teammates to turn up and believe in themselves ahead of a tricky clash against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

He added: "You have to respond in a positive way, always being humble, looking at ourselves individually and collectively, knowing that playing for Chelsea is always fighting for everything and giving everything in every second on the training pitch, in the game, on and off the pitch.

"And also it's a mental aspect, to be ready. We know how it works when you're a bit down, the difficulties come from everywhere and you have to be tough and be ready to overcome this moment.

"Hopefully from there, with our experience - and we have a couple of experienced players in the group - we can try to help and get out of the difficult moment as quick as possible and stronger as individuals and as a group."

----------

