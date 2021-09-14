South Africa Emerge As Contenders to Host Club World Cup in December

South Africa are interested in hosting the FIFA Club World Cup in December after Japan withdrew as host due to the implications of COVID-19.

Chelsea were set to travel to Qatar in December to feature in the competition which brings together champions of the six global federations, which would see Thomas Tuchel's side face a long trip amid a jam-packed schedule ahead of the new year.

The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign following a strong start to the previous season as Chelsea raced to a top-four finish and Champions League glory after beating Manchester City in the final in May.

As per USA Today, South Africa are now in the running to host the Club World Cup after Qatar withdrew as host.

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan said on Monday: "We'll know our position by the end of the week," as quoted by The Associated Press.

After securing victory in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal on penalties, the west London side secured 10 points out of a possible 12 from their opening three league ties against Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa prior to the first international break of the season.

A recent statement by FIFA read: "FIFA can confirm that it has been informed today by the JFA (Japanese FA) that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hosting situation in the country, they are no longer in a position to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2021."

