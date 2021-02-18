Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl hails impact of former Leipzig assistant Zsolt Lőw at Chelsea

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel's assistant Zsolt Lőw with the pair having worked together during their time in Germany.

The Austrian is set to welcome Lőw and his side to St. Mary's on Saturday, in a bid to overturn his team's miserable run of form, with the Saints having lost each of their previous five league games.

"He [Lőw] is fantastic and I worked very well with him for two years in Leipzig," said Hasenhüttl at his pre-match press-conference ahead of the lunch-time kick-off on Saturday, as quoted by Football London.

"He [Lőw] knows me very well and knows the way we play very well, that doesn’t make it easy for us to be honest.

"It is obvious that he [Lőw] knows what he does and he is a manager that immediately brings his game plan to a team.

"You can immediately see the development of Chelsea in the short time he has been there, it has been massive.

"They play a completely different style of football now and for me that is a sign of a manager that has a clear plan."

