Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Delivers Chelsea Verdict Following Real Madrid Defeat

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has delivered his verdict on Chelsea's loss over Real Madrid ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash.

Thomas Tuchel's men fell to 3-1 defeat at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's men on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the clash, via Southampton's website, Hasenhuttl has discussed Chelsea's midweek result.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea were unimpressive in their defeat to Real Madrid, losing two in a row after Brentford came out 4-1 victors at Stamford Bridge the week before.

When asked about the Blues' form since the international break, Hasenhuttl said: "It's interesting that such a team was a little bit affected by the home loss against Brentford, you could feel it. They were not so confident with everything they did.

“But that's a good thing to see that also big teams are struggling sometimes. The bad thing is that this doesn't happen very often."

IMAGO / PA Images

Southampton's German boss continued to discuss Tuchel's men's loss to Real Madrid, which sees them with a mountain to climb in the second leg next week.



“I think even if they win this game (against Real Madrid) 3-0 and have the next game on Tuesday against them, I know that the Saturday game is very important for them."



“The Premier League games for Chelsea are always important against us especially, because I know it's not easy coming here and I think it will be a tough game, tough fight and we will try to make it as tough for them as possible.”

Chelsea will be hoping to return to their best when they travel to Saint Mary's on Saturday, with a place in the top four still the target for Tuchel's men towards the end of the season.

