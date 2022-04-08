Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has heaped praise on Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel ahead of facing off against eachother in Premier League action on Saturday.

The Blues come into the match off the back of two defeats, both at home to Brentford and Real Madrid.

Speaking to the press, via Daily Echo, Hasenhuttl has praised Tuchel for his qualities and handling of the sale situation at Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

Roman Abramovich listed the Club for sale and was sanctioned by the United Kingdom Government and European Union.

This has led to uncertainty surrounding Chelsea, with restrictions placed on the team.

When asked if he thought this had affected Chelsea and could contribute to their poor form after the international break, Hasenhuttl downplayed the suggestion.

“You cannot give a general answer for this, some are maybe affected a little bit more, others not really,” Hasenhuttl argued.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He then continued to praise the job that Tuchel is doing in the circumstances.

“The most important thing is always how you react as a manager and how you are able to lean the focus in the right direction.

“It is up to you to find the right words and I am sure Thomas does this in a fantastic way, because he has these qualities.”

The German coach of the Saints continued to reveal that he doesn't think the sale has changed a lot for Chelsea, who are still competing in the FA Cup and Champions League towards the end of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“This is the most important thing, because in the end, I don't think it changes a lot – they go in the morning to the (training sessions), they do their job on the pitch, they want to win games and if it is possible every game.

“They are part of the Champions League still, they are part of the FA Cup, and in a top position in the Premier League, so I have heard of more difficult situations to be honest, that is the reason why I think it doesn't affect them massively,” he concluded.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube