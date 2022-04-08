Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has heaped praise on Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel ahead of facing off against eachother in Premier League action on Saturday.

The Blues come into the match off the back of two defeats, both at home to Brentford and Real Madrid.

Speaking to the press, via Daily Echo, Hasenhuttl has praised Tuchel for his qualities and handling of the sale situation at Chelsea.

imago1000873303h

Roman Abramovich listed the Club for sale and was sanctioned by the United Kingdom Government and European Union.

This has led to uncertainty surrounding Chelsea, with restrictions placed on the team.

When asked if he thought this had affected Chelsea and could contribute to their poor form after the international break, Hasenhuttl downplayed the suggestion.

“You cannot give a general answer for this, some are maybe affected a little bit more, others not really,” Hasenhuttl argued.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010360225h

He then continued to praise the job that Tuchel is doing in the circumstances.

“The most important thing is always how you react as a manager and how you are able to lean the focus in the right direction.

“It is up to you to find the right words and I am sure Thomas does this in a fantastic way, because he has these qualities.”

The German coach of the Saints continued to reveal that he doesn't think the sale has changed a lot for Chelsea, who are still competing in the FA Cup and Champions League towards the end of the season.

imago1011109300h (1)

“This is the most important thing, because in the end, I don't think it changes a lot – they go in the morning to the (training sessions), they do their job on the pitch, they want to win games and if it is possible every game.

“They are part of the Champions League still, they are part of the FA Cup, and in a top position in the Premier League, so I have heard of more difficult situations to be honest, that is the reason why I think it doesn't affect them massively,” he concluded.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010994048h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan & Juventus 'Keeping An Eye' on Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1010656816h (1)
News

Revealed: The Date of New Chelsea Deadline as Bidders Prepare Final Offers

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0048565655h
News

LA Dodgers Executives Believe MLB Methodology Will Translate Well to Football Amid Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010360225h
News

Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Delivers Chelsea Verdict Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1002026766h
News

LA Dodgers Principal Owner Mark Walter Joins Todd Boehly's Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010991834h
News

Ricketts Family Investment Group Believe Rival Chelsea Bidders Are Encouraging Protests

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011113617h
News

Andreas Christensen Admits Chelsea 'Weren't at Top Level' Against Real Madrid

By Nick Emms15 hours ago
imago1011072034h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele 'Dropped' Chelsea's Contract Offer

By Nick Emms15 hours ago