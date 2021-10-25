    • October 25, 2021
    Southampton Confirm Armando Broja Absence Against Chelsea in Carabao Cup Clash

    Author:

    Southampton have confirmed that Armando Broja will not feature for the Saints as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

    The news comes ahead of the clash, with Chelsea looking to get a victory that will see them progress into the next round of the cup.

    Speaking ahead of the clash via Nizaar Kinsella, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Broja's absence. 

    He said: "He is not allowed to play (against parent side Chelsea) on Tuesday anyway, so we're okay."

    The news will come as a blow for the Saints, with Broja scoring in his last two Premier League appearances but Chelsea will be happy that he cannot play and punish his parent side.

    Kinsella continues to report that it is a surprise that Broja is not available for selection as Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori previously played in the Carabao Cup for Derby County against Chelsea.

    Chelsea are likely to make several changes for the clash and come into the match off the back of a 7-0 victory against Norwich on the weekend and are hoping to continue their strong form and performances as Thomas Tuchel looks to add another trophy to his impressive collection during the first year at Chelsea.

