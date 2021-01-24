Southampton star Ryan Bertrand praises ex-teammate Frank Lampard for 'amazing job' so far as Chelsea boss

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has jumped to the defence of under-fire Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and has lauded his former teammate for the job he's done at Stamford Bridge.

Bertrand, 31, a Chelsea academy graduate, lined up alongside Lampard in his former side's Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in 2012, as the Blues edged the German giants on penalties in a nerve-racking finale.

“I think he has done an amazing job so far,” said Bertrand, as quoted by Hampshire Live, amid talks of Lampard facing the sack following Chelsea's horror run of form over the past month that has seen them drop to ninth place in the league table, 11 points adrift of league leaders, Manchester United.

READ MORE: Guus Hiddink urges Chelsea to give Frank Lampard time

(Photo credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think from when he was at Derby you could see the impact he had on them, the way they were playing and moving."

After his rise to the first-team through the youth ranks at Chelsea, Bertrand went through loan spells at Oldham, Reading, Norwich, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa before sealing a permanent move to Southampton following a successful loan stint for the Saints.

Bertrand added: “Managers can have an idea but the best managers manage to get their ideas fully across and I think he has been there at Chelsea and had to start from scratch with young boys.

"Now he has had a year of signings, real signings, and it will take time for those signings to come to terms with his tactics."

READ MORE: Tottenham manager José Mourinho responds to speculation surrounding Frank Lampard's future at Chelsea

Chelsea are in a purple patch - five defeats in their last eight in the Premier League, it's a concerning look for the Blues right now.

However, according to Christian Falk, despite Chelsea's recent slump, Lampard could end up retaining the job till the end of this campaign.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube