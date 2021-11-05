Gareth Southgate Explains Callum Hudson-Odoi's Decision to Stay at Chelsea After England Snub

Gareth Southgate believes Callum Hudson-Odoi's England chances would increase if he linked up with the U21s instead of remaining at Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has opted to stay at Cobham for the November international break despite being asked to play for the U21s, managed by Lee Carsley.

This isn't the first or second time that Hudson-Odoi has snubbed a call-up to the U21 side after missing out on a spot in the senior side.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Hudson-Odoi is working on cementing a spot in Thomas Tuchel's side at Stamford Bridge which has seen him impress in recent games due to the absences of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

His decision to stay at Cobham is commendable, and despite links to switching international allegiances to Ghana next year, Southgate thinks the winger is making the wrong decision.

What was said?

After naming his squad on Thursday, Southgate discussed Hudson-Odoi's situation.

As quoted by the Mail, he said: "He feels he would be best served staking a case for the team with Chelsea. I think he has a better chance of impressing us if he is with the Under 21s as well, frankly."

What else has been said?

England U21s boss Lee Carsley also commented on Hudson-Odoi's international future following another snub.

He added: "I am hopeful that he will come at some point but ultimately Callum has got to want to play for the 21s."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube