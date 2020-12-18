Thiago Silva eyeing Premier League success with Chelsea

Thiago Silva has outlined his ambitions for what he hopes to achieve during his time at Chelsea.

The 36-year-old has had an outstanding career in football, winning accolade after accolade, trophy after trophy, and now he is aiming for more success in England.

After making the switch from France to the English capital in the summer, Silva has already shown his quality, experience, leadership and influence in the Chelsea side.

(Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly at the half-way point of the season and Silva has revealed what he hopes to achieve in west London.

"At Milan I won Serie A and the Italian Super Cup, and at PSG I won basically everything possible, except the Champions League, we reached the final," Silva recalled to the official Chelsea website.

"With Chelsea my main objective is the Premier League, of course. It’d be a dream come true to win it and there’s no doubt we’re looking at winning the Champions League and the cups as well, so it’s a matter of working.

"I think Chelsea aren’t just 11 players, they’ve got a group of 22 players who have what it takes to go far in all competitions."

