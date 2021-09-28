Jorginho Hints at Chelsea Game Plan Ahead of Juventus Clash

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has discussed how Chelsea are going to set up to try and beat Juventus as the sides face off on Wednesday.

The Blues travel to Italy, knowing that a win will put Thomas Tuchel's side top of the group.

Speaking at a press conference before the match, Jorginho discussed the game plan.

The UEFA Men's Player of the Year teased the press as he said: "How are we going to try to hurt them? I’m not going to tell you,"

The Italian proceeded to discuss the side's defensive structure and how Chelsea can break them down:

"Tactically they are very strong, they know how to defend the box, they’re a big club. They are very organised. They have been there for many years. We need to try to break them by speed, energy. We know it’s going to be difficult, we respect them but we will try to win." he concluded.

SIPA USA

The Blues will be without N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Reece James and Christian Pulisic who are ruled out through a mixture of injuries and COVID-19 related issues.

Jorginho refused to comment on Kante's decision against being vaccinated.

Chelsea boss Tuchel also weighed in on the strengths of Juventus as he said: "They are so experienced, such a big club with so much experience in the Champions League.

"They will enjoy it. It’s a different competition. They had some troubles, a rough start according to their results but they were very convincing in the Champions League. You never know if sometimes the players are missing. The ones that come in want to show they are reliable, it is the same for us. We play Juventus at Juventus, it is a no brainer. It demands respect. We need to refocus, regroup and face the tough challenge with positive energy to bounce back after our defeat."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube