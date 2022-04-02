The Ricketts family will not hold a controlling stake in Chelsea should their takeover bid be successful, a spokesman confirmed.

After being included on Raine and Chelsea's shortlist of four to proceed to the next stage of the process, which ends on April 11 when bids and final proposals will need to be submitted.

It will then be left to Chelsea and Raine to decide on a preferred bidder to take to the Government for approval, before the preferred bidder undergo the Premier League Owners and Directors' test.

However, the Chicago Cubs owners have come under heavy criticism for comments made by family members in the past regarding race and religion, seeing the Chelsea Supporters' Trust release a statement on behalf of their members that they don't believe it is 'in the best interests' for the Club to allow a takeover from the Ricketts.

Protests and banners are planned for Saturday's match against Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

However, their bid is backed by hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, and it has been confirmed by spokesman that the Ricketts will not have a controlling stake.

But it wasn't confirmed who would own the leading share. Spokesman Dennis Culloton told Chicago Tribune: “That’s still shaping up and if they’re successful, I’m sure there will be more to be shared on that."

It was also added that the Ricketts would not 'shortchange the Cubs' if they were successful with their bid for Chelsea.

“The Chicago Cubs are a closed loop,” added Culloton. “All the revenue that is generated goes back into the team, in some fashion. So there’s no revenues from the Chicago Cubs being used for soccer or any other sports investment.”

