Sporting Lisbon Boss Ruben Amorim Was An Option For Chelsea

The deal for overwhelming favourite Graham Potter picked up serious traction yesterday, with the Englishman finishing Brighton training in the afternoon, before travelling to London for talks with Todd Boehly to take over from Thomas Tuchel.

According to Rob Dorsett, Boehly had also been impressed with Ruben Amorim's performance as Sporting Lisbon manager. The 37-year old guided the club to their first league title in 19 years in 2020/21, before finishing 2nd the following season and getting the Portuguese side to the Last 16 in the Champions League, coming runner-up in a group that contained Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas.

Last night, Amorim and Sporting travelled to last season's Europa League winners Frankfurt and took all three points in a 3-0 win in their opening Champions League Group D game.

Despite their strong start to their European campaign, Sporting sit 9th in the Portuguese league, winning just two of their opening five games.

Amorim gives instructions during last night UCL game vs Frankfurt IMAGO / Thomas Frey

Many consider Potter's appointment a big risk with this being the 47-year old's biggest step of his career so far, having only managed Swansea and Östersund prior to joining Brighton.

Potter is considered one of the most promising managers in the game IMAGO / Colorsport

It means the hiring of Amorim would have been even more of a bold move were he to be hired by Chelsea in the unlikely event that the deal for Potter to head to SW6 fell through.

