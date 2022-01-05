Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Admits He 'Respects' Chelseas's Decision to Dismiss Him in 2018

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he respects the decision made by Chelsea to dismiss him as head coach back in 2018.

The Blues relieved the Italian of his duties just a year after lifting the Premier League title as they finished fifth and won the FA Cup.

Speaking on the decision, via football.london, Conte said he respected the decision to dismiss him as head coach at Stamford Bridge.

imago0034655518h

The Italian went on to manage Inter Milan and lead them to the Serie A title with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku leading the line at the San Siro.

Read More

"I think that when you are a coach you have to respect every decision of the club," revealed Conte. "For sure when a club decides to go in a different way and decides not to give you the opportunity to continue working you can be disappointed but I think you have to respect the decision and for this reason I consider the Chelsea experience a great experience for me.

imago0034746442h

"The experience in Chelsea improved me a lot as a person and as a coach because when you have experience in a different country and you learn a different culture, a different situation to manage, for sure it makes you much better than before."

However, having taken over at Chelsea's London rivals, Conte will not expect much love upon his return to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with a place in the Carabao Cup final on the line.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008817259h
News

Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Admits He 'Respects' Chelseas's Decision to Dismiss Him in 2018

1 minute ago
imago1008889926h
News

Lukaku Heaps Praise on Tuchel as He Reveals Excitement Ahead of Chelsea's Upcoming Fixtures & Previews Spurs Clash

31 minutes ago
imago1007424933h (4)
News

'We Cannot Play Like Inter' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission Regarding Romelu Lukaku's Role at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008889926h
News

Romelu Lukaku Challenges Chelsea to 'Believe' & Win Trophies Ahead of Spurs Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008938274h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'in Contact' With Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Agent Despite Not Being 'Favourites'

2 hours ago
imago1008930715h
Transfer News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Will Only Sign One of Declan Rice or Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Conor Gallagher Decision

2 hours ago
imago0041385773h
News

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Looks Forward to 'Pleasure' of Playing Against Antonio Conte's Spurs in Carabao Cup Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008894623h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sanction Loan Signing at Wing-Back if Emerson Recall Talks Break Down

3 hours ago