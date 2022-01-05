Spurs Boss Antonio Conte Admits He 'Respects' Chelseas's Decision to Dismiss Him in 2018

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he respects the decision made by Chelsea to dismiss him as head coach back in 2018.

The Blues relieved the Italian of his duties just a year after lifting the Premier League title as they finished fifth and won the FA Cup.

Speaking on the decision, via football.london, Conte said he respected the decision to dismiss him as head coach at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian went on to manage Inter Milan and lead them to the Serie A title with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku leading the line at the San Siro.

"I think that when you are a coach you have to respect every decision of the club," revealed Conte. "For sure when a club decides to go in a different way and decides not to give you the opportunity to continue working you can be disappointed but I think you have to respect the decision and for this reason I consider the Chelsea experience a great experience for me.

"The experience in Chelsea improved me a lot as a person and as a coach because when you have experience in a different country and you learn a different culture, a different situation to manage, for sure it makes you much better than before."

However, having taken over at Chelsea's London rivals, Conte will not expect much love upon his return to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with a place in the Carabao Cup final on the line.

