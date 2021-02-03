NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Spurs team news to face Chelsea: Harry Kane, Dele Alli & Lo Celso out, Ndombele returns

Jose Mourinho has confirmed the Tottenham Hotspur team news ahead of facing Chelsea in the Premier League.

Spurs have lost their last two matches in the league in the lead up to hosting Thomas Tuchel's side in north London. 

And it doesn't get any easier for the Portuguese boss who has to contend with several injury problems. 

Chelsea could be without midfielder Kai Havertz after picking up an issue in training. 

He provided the latest Spurs team news regarding Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier:

Harry Kane - OUT

Mourinho:"[He's making] Good progress. He's happy with the progress and of course we're happy too.

"I think it's not a very optimistic thing to say that next week he should be playing, I think it will be just a consequence of his good evolution.

"So we're happy. We were a bit scared when everything happened but now we're much more positive. Normally next week we play Everton midweek and City at the weekend. I believe for one of these matches he should be back."

Dele Alli - OUT

Mourinho: "He needs to recover from his injury, he needs to be back to training and have a fresh start. Because in the last few weeks he couldn't even train. So that's the most important thing."

Giovani Lo Celso - OUT

Mourinho: "Gio is further to be back , because his injury still will take a month or something like that."

Tanguy Ndombele - AVAILABLE

Mourinho: "He's ok. He had really, really a knock but no problems to play [on Thursday]."

Serge Aurier - AVAILABLE

Mourinho: "Yes, Serge is fine. He's the only player back to the group."

