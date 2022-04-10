Stamford Bridge Expansion Plans 'Central' to Ricketts Family Investment Group Chelsea Bid

The Ricketts Family Investment Group have made their plans to expand Stamford Bridge as 'central' to their Chelsea takeover bid.

This comes as they have until April 14 to submit their final proposals before Raine Group decide on which party to submit for Government approval.

As per Mail Sport, the plans to expand Stamford Bridge are 'central' to the bid headed by the Ricketts family.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The report states: "An expansion and renovation of Stamford Bridge is ‘central’ to the Ricketts consortium bid. It is understood their preference is to upgrade Stamford Bridge without the team having to relocate as work is done in stages."

It was previously reported that the vision for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge is seen as a potential decisive factor for Raine Group when choosing the next Chelsea owner.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca have all made it to the next phase of the process and must submit their final offers ahead of the April 14 deadline.

IMAGO / PA Images

Boehly's consortium and the Ricketts Family Investment Group will offer fans a golden share in the Club, with all bidders looking to redevelop the stadium.

Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, both involved in the Ricketts bid, have also spoken openly for the first time as they outlined their ambitions if they are successful in purchasing Chelsea.

Raine will now look to choose a preferred bidder to submit for Government approval after the April 14 deadline as the sale enters its closing stages ahead of a likely May takeover date.

