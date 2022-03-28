Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Stamford Bridge Redevelopment Vision Key to Selecting Next Chelsea Owner

The vision for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge is seen as a potential decisive factor for Raine Group when choosing the next Chelsea owner.

The Ricketts family, Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca have all made it to the next phase of the process and are set to fly to London to hold meetings with Chelsea executives.

As per Standard Sport, Interested parties' vision for Stamford Bridge is seen as a potentially decisive factor in the selection process for the next owner.

imago1010567957h

Stamford Bridge is in dire need of expanding, with Chelsea having the smallest capacity of the top teams in England.

It was believed that Roman Abramovich is only looking to sell to an owner or group who will continue his legacy and redevelop or rebuild Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And now It was reported that the remaining contenders have been told they must agree to commit at least £1 billion to future investment at Chelsea, including the redevelopment on the stadium.

imago1010561544h

It has also been reported that two of the four bidders are ready to increase their offer for the Club. with Raine allowing changes to the initial proposals.

The Ricketts family could hold an advantage after redeveloping the Chicago Cubs' stadium in recent years, whilst Boehly's consortium have property developer Jonathan Goldstein in their ranks who could set plans for the stadium.

Whilst plans have not become public for the redevelopment, they will likely be presented to Raine to convince the bank of their preferred bidder ahead of the April deadline.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010286921h
Transfer News

Report: Clause in Marc Guehi Contract Could See Chelsea Re-Sign Crystal Palace Star

By Jago Hemming7 minutes ago
imago1010658259h
News

Chelsea Star Thiago Silva Leaves His Mark for Maracana Stadium's Walk of Fame in Brazil

By Jago Hemming52 minutes ago
imago1010787751h
News

Official: Four Chelsea Stars Make FA Cup Team of The Quarter-Final As Well As One Blues Loanee

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010919268h
News

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Nets Hat-Trick as USMNT Thrash Panama in World Cup Qualifier

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1003224697h
News

Italy Boss Roberto Mancini Confirms Jorginho Will Return to Chelsea After World Cup Exit

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010656816h
News

Raine Group Inform Chelsea Bidders of Date to Present Bid to UK Government & Apply for New Licence

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010743359h
News

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Returns to France Training After Missing Ivory Coast Clash

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010805853h
News

Revealed: Premier League Clubs Propose Champions League Reform Following Super League Demands

By Nick Emms4 hours ago