Stamford Bridge Redevelopment Vision Key to Selecting Next Chelsea Owner

The vision for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge is seen as a potential decisive factor for Raine Group when choosing the next Chelsea owner.

The Ricketts family, Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca have all made it to the next phase of the process and are set to fly to London to hold meetings with Chelsea executives.

As per Standard Sport, Interested parties' vision for Stamford Bridge is seen as a potentially decisive factor in the selection process for the next owner.

Stamford Bridge is in dire need of expanding, with Chelsea having the smallest capacity of the top teams in England.

It was believed that Roman Abramovich is only looking to sell to an owner or group who will continue his legacy and redevelop or rebuild Stamford Bridge.

And now It was reported that the remaining contenders have been told they must agree to commit at least £1 billion to future investment at Chelsea, including the redevelopment on the stadium.

It has also been reported that two of the four bidders are ready to increase their offer for the Club. with Raine allowing changes to the initial proposals.

The Ricketts family could hold an advantage after redeveloping the Chicago Cubs' stadium in recent years, whilst Boehly's consortium have property developer Jonathan Goldstein in their ranks who could set plans for the stadium.

Whilst plans have not become public for the redevelopment, they will likely be presented to Raine to convince the bank of their preferred bidder ahead of the April deadline.

