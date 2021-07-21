Stamford Bridge is Sold Out Ahead of Chelsea's First Premier League Game of the Season

Chelsea's first Premier League match of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace has been sold out with a full capacity crowd expected.

Throughout the recent COVID-19 pandemic, fans have not been able to watch their football teams in the stadium at full capaity as England had restrictions in place but the spectators will be returning for the upcoming season.

Tickets went on sale for the match-up against fellow Londoners Crystal Palace and were sold out within an hour.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues saw their fans return in a reduced capacity for Premier League matches against Leeds United and Leicester City but with restrictions set to be lifted, Chelsea fans will be able to welcome home their European Champions on the opening weekend against Patrick Viera's side.

Former Blue Marc Guehi is set to make his debut for the Eagles at his former stomping ground and will be sure to receive a warm welcoem from the Blues faithful, despite only making a couple of appearances during his time at Chelsea.

The annoucnement of restrictions being lifted happened two weeks ago and if all goes to plan, the Blues faithful will be allowed in full capacity.

With the news that fans will be allowed back into stadiums, Thomas Tuchel's men will be looking forward to playing infront of a packed out Stamford Bridge next season.

Fans were allowed into Euro 2020 games and 60,000 spectators attended the final of the tournament, when Jorginho, Emerson and Italy lifted the trophy.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube