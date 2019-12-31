Absolute Chelsea
Stat Attack: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion on New Years Day in the Premier League. 

Brighton welcome Chelsea to the Amex Stadium whilst sitting in 14th spot in the league, whilst the Blues occupy fourth spot.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League meeting:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won all nine of their Premier League meetings with Brighton - the best such 100% record in English league history.
  • Brighton's only competitive win against Chelsea came in an FA Cup third-round game in 1933.
  • The Seagulls have lost 11 and drawn one of the 12 subsequent meetings.

----------

Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Brighton could keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of three in October 2018.
  • The Seagulls have never won a Premier League match in January, losing five and drawing three of eight matches.
  • Albion's solitary defeat over the past decade in their opening league game of the year came against Wolves on New Year's Day in 2016 [W6, D3].

-----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won seven of their past nine league away games.
  • Frank Lampard's side have claimed 21 points on their travels this season, a total bettered only by Liverpool's 25.
  • Defeat would be Chelsea's eighth of the season, equalling their final league total last season under Maurizio Sarri.
Screenshot 2019-12-29 at 17.09.14
Frank Lampard will be hoping his side can continue their impressive form on the road at Brighton on Wednesday.Getty Images
  • Eight of Abraham's goals have been scored away - he can become the first Englishman to score nine top-flight away goals for Chelsea in a season since Kerry Dixon in 1989-90.
  • More than two-thirds of their league goals this season have come away from home, while 60% of their points have been earned on the road.

----------

Can Chelsea start the new decade with a win, or will Brighton claim their first ever victory in the Premier League during January?

----------

