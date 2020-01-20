Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea welcome the Gunners to west London on Tuesday whilst sitting in fourth spot, 10 points ahead of Mikel Arteta's side in tenth spot.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League meeting:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won six of the past seven league meetings at Stamford Bridge, drawing the other.

Tammy Abraham scored the winner between the two sides last month at the Emirates. Getty Images

However, no team has won more Premier League away matches at Chelsea than the seven by Arsenal.

Arsenal's last league triumph at Stamford Bridge was a 5-3 victory in October 2011. Mikel Arteta started that game, while Frank Lampard scored the opening goal for the Blues

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost six of their past 11 top-flight games [W4, D1].

They have lost eight times in the league this season, as as many as they did in the whole of 2018-19.

The Blues have conceded 10 league goals at Stamford Bridge this season - only Liverpool, with nine, have let in fewer at home.

They have won three of their four London derbies this term - the exception being a home defeat by West Ham.

Only Norwich have given more Premier League minutes to players aged 21 or younger this season than Chelsea and Arsenal.

Frank Lampard is looking to become the first English Chelsea manager to do the league double against Arsenal since Dave Sexton in 1969-70.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won two of 10 league games since sacking Unai Emery, including one victory from five top-flight matches under Mikel Arteta [D3, L1].

They have dropped 13 Premier League points from winning positions this season, with seven of those coming since Arteta was appointed head coach.

The Gunners have won just one of their last 10 away league games [D6, L3].

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five top-flight matches on the road, albeit four of those have ended in draws.

Alexandre Lacazette has not scored an away league goal since February's 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

