Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea welcome the Gunners to west London on Tuesday whilst sitting in fourth spot, 10 points ahead of Mikel Arteta's side in tenth spot.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the Premier League meeting:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have won six of the past seven league meetings at Stamford Bridge, drawing the other.
GettyImages-1196515348
Tammy Abraham scored the winner between the two sides last month at the Emirates.Getty Images
  • However, no team has won more Premier League away matches at Chelsea than the seven by Arsenal.
  • Arsenal's last league triumph at Stamford Bridge was a 5-3 victory in October 2011. Mikel Arteta started that game, while Frank Lampard scored the opening goal for the Blues

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have lost six of their past 11 top-flight games [W4, D1].
  • They have lost eight times in the league this season, as as many as they did in the whole of 2018-19.
  • The Blues have conceded 10 league goals at Stamford Bridge this season - only Liverpool, with nine, have let in fewer at home.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea team news ahead of Arsenal clash.

----------

  • They have won three of their four London derbies this term - the exception being a home defeat by West Ham.
  • Only Norwich have given more Premier League minutes to players aged 21 or younger this season than Chelsea and Arsenal.
  • Frank Lampard is looking to become the first English Chelsea manager to do the league double against Arsenal since Dave Sexton in 1969-70.

----------

Arsenal 

  • Arsenal have won two of 10 league games since sacking Unai Emery, including one victory from five top-flight matches under Mikel Arteta [D3, L1].
  • They have dropped 13 Premier League points from winning positions this season, with seven of those coming since Arteta was appointed head coach.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the effect he's had on the 

----------

  • The Gunners have won just one of their last 10 away league games [D6, L3].
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five top-flight matches on the road, albeit four of those have ended in draws.
  • Alexandre Lacazette has not scored an away league goal since February's 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

----------

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League - can Frank Lampard's side bounce back from the defeat at the weekend to Newcastle United?

----------

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.Frank Lampard's side take on the Gunners who are currently in 10th place in the league. Meanwhile Chelsea are faring much better, with ten points more the Blues currently occupy the last Champions League spot.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea versus Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday 21st January will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

Mikel Arteta's already had an effect at Arsenal, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has highlighted the effect Mikel Arteta has had on Arsenal since arriving at the club in December.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Newcastle United defeat 'wasn’t for a lack of effort, passion or drive'

Frank Lampard has come to the defence of his side following the defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard defends Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after Newcastle defeat

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has come to the defence of Blues no.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spaniard couldn't keep out Isaac Hayden's late winner for Newcastle United at the weekend.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses' Chelsea futures

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the futures of Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses at Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard refuses to rule out move for PSG forward Edinson Cavani

Frank Lampard has admitted he is an admirer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, after it was announced that the Uruguayan has handed in a transfer request.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirms there is 'nothing imminent' on incomings at Chelsea

The January transfer is two thirds of the way through and Chelsea have yet to complete any business despite being successful in their transfer ban appeal.

Matt Debono

Chelsea team news: Reece James in contention to face Arsenal, Marcos Alonso available

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Tuesday's London derby with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Injury news: Frank Lampard provides update on Reece James ahead of Arsenal

Frank Lampard has provided an update on the fitness of Reece James after the defender was recently forced off through injury.

Matt Debono