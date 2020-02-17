Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides are looking to claim a spot in the top-four at the end of the season, and Frank Lampard's side currently are in pole position to land a European spot.

Manchester United are currently in ninth place, six points behind the Blues in fourth.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Monday night's meeting at Stamford Bridge:

Head-to-Head

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 17 Premier League home games against Manchester United (W10, D6).

The Blues are the only club to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost - 18 victories, 16 defeats.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won just one of their past five league matches [D3, L1].

The Blues have failed to win on six occasions after scoring first in the Premier League this season.

Only 16 of their 43 Premier League goals this campaign have been scored at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are on a club Premier League record run of 75 consecutive fixtures without a red card. Their last one came when Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off in a 4-1 defeat at Watford in February 2018.

The Blues are unbeaten in all nine league games that Tammy Abraham has scored in this season, winning eight of them.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost three of their last five top-flight games, winning just one league fixture in 2020 so far.

The Red Devils' overall tally of 35 points is their lowest after 25 matches of a top-flight season since 1989-90.

United have lost three of their last four away games in the top flight.

They could lose their first three league away matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1981.

United have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 away games in the top flight this season.

They have been awarded nine penalties this season, a league high. They have failed to score four of those - another missed one would see them equal the Premier League record, jointly held by Tottenham and Liverpool.

Statistics via Opta.

