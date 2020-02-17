Absolute Chelsea
Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides are looking to claim a spot in the top-four at the end of the season, and Frank Lampard's side currently are in pole position to land a European spot. 

Manchester United are currently in ninth place, six points behind the Blues in fourth.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Monday night's meeting at Stamford Bridge:

----------

Head-to-Head

  • Chelsea have lost just one of their past 17 Premier League home games against Manchester United (W10, D6).
  • The Blues are the only club to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost - 18 victories, 16 defeats.

----------

Chelsea

  • Chelsea have won just one of their past five league matches [D3, L1].
  • The Blues have failed to win on six occasions after scoring first in the Premier League this season.
  • Only 16 of their 43 Premier League goals this campaign have been scored at Stamford Bridge.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides Chelsea team news ahead of United clash.

----------

  • Chelsea are on a club Premier League record run of 75 consecutive fixtures without a red card. Their last one came when Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off in a 4-1 defeat at Watford in February 2018.
  • The Blues are unbeaten in all nine league games that Tammy Abraham has scored in this season, winning eight of them.

----------

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have lost three of their last five top-flight games, winning just one league fixture in 2020 so far.
  • The Red Devils' overall tally of 35 points is their lowest after 25 matches of a top-flight season since 1989-90.
  • United have lost three of their last four away games in the top flight.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard has been pleased with the response shown by Kepa Arrizabalaga after being dropped from Chelsea side.

----------

  • They could lose their first three league away matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1981.
  • United have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 away games in the top flight this season.
  • They have been awarded nine penalties this season, a league high. They have failed to score four of those - another missed one would see them equal the Premier League record, jointly held by Tottenham and Liverpool.

Statistics via Opta. 

----------

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening, live on Sky Sports. 

----------

