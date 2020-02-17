Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge.
Both sides are looking to claim a spot in the top-four at the end of the season, and Frank Lampard's side currently are in pole position to land a European spot.
Manchester United are currently in ninth place, six points behind the Blues in fourth.
Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Monday night's meeting at Stamford Bridge:
----------
- Chelsea have lost just one of their past 17 Premier League home games against Manchester United (W10, D6).
- The Blues are the only club to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost - 18 victories, 16 defeats.
- Manchester United can secure their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 season after the 4-0 win on the opening day of the season.
----------
- Chelsea have won just one of their past five league matches [D3, L1].
- The Blues have failed to win on six occasions after scoring first in the Premier League this season.
- Only 16 of their 43 Premier League goals this campaign have been scored at Stamford Bridge.
----------
WATCH: Frank Lampard provides Chelsea team news ahead of United clash.
----------
- Chelsea are on a club Premier League record run of 75 consecutive fixtures without a red card. Their last one came when Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off in a 4-1 defeat at Watford in February 2018.
- The Blues are unbeaten in all nine league games that Tammy Abraham has scored in this season, winning eight of them.
----------
- Manchester United have lost three of their last five top-flight games, winning just one league fixture in 2020 so far.
- The Red Devils' overall tally of 35 points is their lowest after 25 matches of a top-flight season since 1989-90.
- United have lost three of their last four away games in the top flight.
----------
WATCH: Frank Lampard has been pleased with the response shown by Kepa Arrizabalaga after being dropped from Chelsea side.
----------
- They could lose their first three league away matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1981.
- United have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 away games in the top flight this season.
- They have been awarded nine penalties this season, a league high. They have failed to score four of those - another missed one would see them equal the Premier League record, jointly held by Tottenham and Liverpool.
Statistics via Opta.
----------
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening, live on Sky Sports.
----------