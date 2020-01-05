Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side await Championship outfit Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Third Round on Sunday afternoon.

It's a rarity for the two sides to come together having just faced each other four times since the turn of the 21st century.

Here are the all important statistics ahead of the FA Cup meeting:

Head-to-Head

The two sides came together last season in the FA Cup in the Third Round - Chelsea won 2-0 courtesy of an Alvaro Morata brace.

This is the fifth time Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have met in an FA Cup tie - the Blues have progressed from the previous four.

Nottingham Forest have lost their last five away matches against Chelsea in all competitions, with three of those defeats coming in FA Cup meetings.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been eliminated from just two of their last 50 FA Cup ties against teams from outside the Premier League, losing 1-0 to Barnsley in 2008 and 4-2 against Bradford City in 2015.

In seven matches in domestic cup competitions [FA/League Cup] for Chelsea against lower-league opposition, striker Michy Batshuayi has scored 10 goals and assisted three more, including scoring a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in a League Cup match in September 2017.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest were eliminated by Chelsea in the third round last season - the last team to knock Forest out of the FA Cup in consecutive seasons were Liverpool in 1987-88 and 1988-89.

Can Chelsea make a flying start in the FA Cup with progression in the fourth round against Nottingham Forest.

