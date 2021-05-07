Stat Attack: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side could lift their third Premier League title in four seasons with a win over the Blues at the weekend.

The league meeting is a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final in Istanbul on May 29 after both sides booked their place during the week.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of Saturday evening's clash:

Head-to-Head

Manchester City have lost to Chelsea in 26 Premier League matches, more often than against any other team.

However, Chelsea have lost nine of their past 12 fixtures at Etihad Stadium in all competitions - including on each of their past three league visits.

Chelsea haven't lost four successive Premier League away games against the same opponent since it happened against Manchester City from 2009 to 2013.

None of the past 11 Premier League meetings have finished level, with Manchester City winning seven to Chelsea's four.

Manchester City

City have won 20 of their past 22 Premier League matches. The 60 points they have earned during this run is only one fewer than Chelsea have managed all season.

They are only one point shy of last season's final tally of 80.

Manchester City have lost two of their past three home league games and could suffer consecutive top-flight defeats at the Etihad Stadium for the first time since February 2016.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A team managed by Pep Guardiola has never lost successive top-flight home fixtures. This is his 221st top-flight home match as a manager.

City can concede multiple goals in four consecutive top-flight games at home for the first time since October to December 1978.

A third Premier League trophy would put Guardiola level alongside Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as the non-British managers to win the most English top-flight titles.

Sergio Agüero is one short of equalling the Premier League record for most goals for a single club: 183 by Wayne Rooney for Manchester United.

Agüero is the leading Premier League goalscorer against Chelsea, with 10 goals.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored in three successive league matches against Chelsea.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to oversee 11 clean sheets in his first 15 Premier League matches in charge.

Chelsea are vying to win three league games in a row without conceding for the first time since November 2017.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues are unbeaten in their 11 away matches in all competitions under Tuchel, conceding just four goals (W8, D3).

They can go 12 consecutive away fixtures without defeat for the first time since a run of 15 from April to November 2014 under Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea are winless in all four league games in 2020-21 against the three teams currently above them in the table, managing just two points and one goal.

All eight of Kai Havertz's goals for Chelsea in all competitions have been scored in London, including seven at Stamford Bridge.

