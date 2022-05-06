Statement Confirming Boehly Consortium to Be Presented to Government & Premier League for Chelsea Approval Imminent

A statement confirming that Todd Boehly's consortium will be presented to the government and Premier League is said to be imminent as a deal between the group and Chelsea for the takeover of the club is said to be close.

This comes as the group entered exclusive talks to succeed Roman Abramovich as the owner of Chelsea following his sanctioning by the United Kingdom government.

As per the Times, the statement confirming their presentation to the government and Premier League is said to be imminent.

Previous reports have stated that Boehly's group are 'very close' to the takeover after a week of talks with officials at Chelsea.

The Boehly consortium was on track to purchase the club in recent days despite a late offer from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, bypassing the Raine sale process but not being considered.

Further reports state that their Premier League Owners and Directors Test has been completed ahead of the Chelsea sale.

Clearlake Capital, who are funding the bid. are set to reduce their stake in Chelsea as part of Boehly's bid.

The report states that the private equity firm expected to own approximately 60% of Chelsea's shares if the consortium can strike a definitive agreement for their purchase.

The government are said to have already held talks with the group with the help of George Osborn and it is expected that there will be no further delays, with Chelsea set to have new owners in place sooner rather than later.

