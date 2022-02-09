'Stay Humble' - Jorginho Sends Message to Chelsea Ahead of Club World Cup Journey

Chelsea's midfield maestro Jorginho has sent a message to his teammates ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal on Wednesday.

The Brazilian-born Italian is determined to lift the trophy to add to his impressive collection in recent years.

Speaking to FIFA, Jorginho has sent a message to his teammates and revealed how much the tournament means to him.

He said: "It means a lot (the Club World Cup) to me personally and I’m sure it means a lot to the club, because we’ve never won this trophy and this is the right time to bring this trophy home.

"We need to stay humble because if you underestimate your opponents, you can be in trouble. You need to be prepared, train well, sleep well, eat well, do everything as professionally as you can to arrive in the game and be able to win. It’s what we want to do, it’s what we like to do. We don’t like losing games and we want to bring this trophy home."

Chelsea fell to defeat in their last Club World Cup outing, losing 1-0 to Brazilian side Corinthains back in the 2012 final.

The Blues will be keen to lift the trophy this time around as they can make history as the first Chelsea side to do so.

If they progress past Al Hilal, a final against Palmeiras awaits and Mason Mount revealed how Jorginho can hand Chelsea and advantage if they reach the final match.

"I watched the game with Thiago and Jorgi as we were having food at the hotel. Thiago had his iPad set up at the end of the table so we were able to watch the whole match," Mount said.

"Those two are from Brazil so they watch it a lot but I hadn’t seen that many games before. Palmeiras looked a very fiery and aggressive team, very hungry to win."

