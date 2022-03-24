Stephen Duval's Empowerment IP Submit £3.1BN Bid for Chelsea & Have Links to Conor McGregor

Empowerment IP, a rights monetisation firm headed by the sports financier Stephen Duval, submitted a revised £3.1 billion proposal to Raine Group in the last few days to purchase Chelsea and hold a close relationship to MMA star Conor McGregor, who previously expressed interest in the Club.

This comes as bidders were told last Friday was the deadline to submit their offers for Chelsea.

However, as per Sky News, Empowerment IP submitted their proposal in the last few days.

IMAGO / PA Images

This could perhaps explain the delay in Raine Group naming the shortlist of preferred buyers to take over the Club.

Of the reported fee, £1 billion is said to have been offered to acquire Chelsea's share capital, with £2.1 billion ring-fenced for investment in the club's Stamford Bridge stadium, players and academy.

The bid has included a fan bond in its offer that would commit to Chelsea supporters owning no less than 25% of the shares.

McGregor, who has links to Empowerment, was previously reported to be preparing a bid for Chelsea but there has been no reports suggesting this was launched before the deadline.

The report previously stated that 'McGregor's management company Paradigm Sports, was working with McGregor Sports & Entertainment and Empowerment IP Capital, who have now launched the bid.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

So what happens next?

Once the bidders have been told who has been shortlist, which will be decided primarily by Chelsea, the selected four will be invited to make 'improved final offers' for the club.

They will then be reviewed, and a decision on who has won the race to be the preferred bidder could be decided in the second week of April.

Once Raine and Chelsea have selected their preferred bidder, they will go to the Government for approval to get a new licence to allow a sale to go ahead, before undergoing the final Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test to seal a takeover.

