Stephen Pagliuca Breaks Silence to Outline Chelsea Plan Ahead of Final Deadline for Bidders

Stephen Pagliuca, co-owner of the Boston Celtics and Atalanta, has broken his silence to outline his plans for Chelsea if he is successful in his bid.

This comes ahead of the April 14 deadline for final bids to be submitted by the shortlisted four parties in the race to buy Chelsea.

In a statement released, via Sky News, Pagliuca has outlined his promises to Chelsea fans ahead of his final bid.

The American began by stating that he is a private person, who would not usually release statements in the press but felt it was 'imperitive to clarify and assure' Chelsea supporters about his bid.

"Throughout my life and career, my ethos has always been to operate quietly, with integrity, and let my actions and results speak loudly," he began.

"However, it is imperative to clarify and assure supporters about our bid group and its commitments, to emphasize how seriously we take our potential responsibility to Chelsea."

Pagliuca, who added NBA Chairman Larry Tanenbaum to his bid recently, continued to reveal his plans, including making further investments for trophies.

"Our first focus and goal is to make strategic investments to continue competing for championships and trophies.

"We will support our players and managers to make sure that Chelsea are habitual winners and title contenders, whether in the Premier League, Champions League or the Women's Super League, the only Super League we intend competing in, for the record.

"In addition, we will continue to invest in the youth academy to develop the stars of the future and we would not be in this process if we did not have an exciting and inclusive vision for Chelsea."

Pagliuca then made a promise to protect the culture and history of the club, stating: "In over 20 years of ownership of the Boston Celtics, we have not once considered changing the name, colours, or logo of the club. This is our guarantee to Chelsea fans."

He concluded by touching on the stadium plans and community projects that he believes will benefit Chelsea.

"Chelsea is a world-class team, in a world-class city, with world-class fans: it deserves a world-class stadium," he said.

"Our third focus will be having a significant positive impact in the community.

"We believe passionately that clubs have a social responsibility and we will continue to support The Chelsea Foundation and its impressive work in education, health and wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion both locally and globally.

"Chelsea should be the Pride of London for its on and off-field accomplishments.

"It has fans all over the world and we will not tolerate bullying, antisemitism, racism, or any other form of hateful speech - and neither should our fans."

Pagliuca will find out whether his bid is successful before the end of the month as Chelsea hope to have a new owner by May.

