Stephen Pagliuca Hints at Atalanta Share Sale as He Confirms Chelsea Bid Will Meet UEFA Approval

Chelsea shortlisted bidder Stephen Pagliuca has hinted that he will, or has already, started to process to sell his shares in Serie A side Atalanta.

The American as a part-owner of the Italian club and would have to sell or dilute his shares in order to putchase Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky News, Pagliuca stated that he believes his bid will be accepted by the necessary governing bodies, including UEFA.

This comes after it was previously reported that Pagliuca would have to 'consdiderably downsize' his holdings in the Italian side in order to take over at Chelsea.

Pagliuca has only recently purchased the Serie A side, leading an American investment group that took over Atalanta, where he owns 55 percent.

It was stated that he must act quickly to downsize his involvement as there would be a conflict of interest if Atalanta drew the Blues in a UEFA competition.

However, speaking to Sky News, it appears that Pagliuca does not have any concerns or has already got a plan in place to dilute his shares.

He said: "(The bid is) substantial and credible - one that we expect will meet the respective requirements and regulations of the Premier League, UK Government and UEFA."

This comes as he continued to outline his plans for Chelsea if he was to be successful and acquire the club.

"Our first focus and goal is to make strategic investments to continue competing for championships and trophies, he said.

"In addition, we will continue to invest in the youth academy to develop the stars of the future and we would not be in this process if we did not have an exciting and inclusive vision for Chelsea.

"Our third focus will be having a significant positive impact in the community."

