Stephen Pagliuca in Talks With Bob Iger & Potential Co-Investors Ahead of Deadline for Chelsea Bids

Chelsea bidder Stephen Pagliuca is in talks with a string of potential co-investors ahead of the deadline for final bids on April 11, including approaching former Walt Disney chairman Bob Iger.

Pagliuca, who is already involved with Serie A side Atalanta as well as the NBA's Boston Celtics, was named on the shortlist of preferred bidders to take over from Roman Abramovich at Chelsea.

Other shortlisted parties include Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and the Ricketts Family Investment Group.

As per Sky News, Pagliuca has approached a number of wealthy businessmen including the former Walt Disney chief Iger about backing his bid to buy Chelsea.

It is reported that Iger stepped down as Disney's executive chairman in December and has now been sounded out by Pagliuca regarding his bid to buy Chelsea.

However, a source has said it was possible that Iger has decided not to become involved in the auction.

The remaining bidders will hold further meetings with Chelsea officials this week and have the opportunity to meet staff and conduct tours of the facilities ahead of the April 11 deadline to submit their final offers.

It was previously reported that Pagliuca was unable to release details of his bid to buy Chelsea as he is prevented from doing so due to non-disclosure agreements.

Pagliuca owns 55 percent of Serie A side Atalanta , with UEFA rules meaning he would have to reduce or sell his shares before taking over at Chelsea if he is named as the preferred bidder at the end of the auction process.

