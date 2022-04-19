Skip to main content
Stephen Pagliuca Meets With Chelsea Fan Groups Amid Potential Club Takeover

Potential buyer of Chelsea Football Club Stephen Pagliuca has met with the club's fan groups amid a potential takeover of the west London side. 

Pagliuca is one of three parties who remain in the race to purchase the Blues, who were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of March. 

A sale of the reigning World and European Champions is set to be finalised within the next few weeks. 

imago1011113885h

According to Goal, he met with the club's Supporters' Trust, the Women's Supporters' Trust and the Chelsea Pitch Owners across the weekend just passed.

Pagliuca's bid for Chelsea is also said to include the True Blue consortium that is fronted by Blues legend John Terry as they look to present the strongest offer for the club.

He was present in the Blues' 6-0 thrashing of Southampton last weekend whilst he was in the UK attending meetings ahead of a potential takeover.

Other reports also revealed that should he be successful in a purchase of the club, he would like to build a 'state of the art' Stamford Bridge.

imago1011289570h

Pagliuca is competing with offers from Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton ahead of Chelsea's upcoming takeover.

The Ricketts family were also one of the bidders shortlisted by Raine Group in the next stages of the process, but they withdrew their offer for the club.

Raine, who are overseeing the sale of the Premier League giants, are expected to present their preferred bidder to the UK Government this week.

imago1011174016h
