Stephen Pagliuca Must 'Considerably Downsize' Atalanta Share to Complete Chelsea Takeover

Part owner of the Boston Celtics and Atalanta in the Serie A, Stephen Pagliuca, would have to 'consdiderably downsize' his holdings in the Italian side in order to take over at Chelsea.

This comes after the American was named on the shortlist of preferred bidders to purchase Chelsea by Raine Group, alongside Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and the Ricketts family.

As per Mail Sport, for Pagliuca to complete a takeover of Chelsea he would need to 'considerably downsize' his holding in Atalanta.

IMAGO / PA Images

He has only recently purchased the Serie A side, leading an American investment group that took over Atalanta, where he owns 55 percent.

If he is serious about pursuing a bid for Chelsea, he must act quickly to downsize his involvement as there would be a conflict of interest if Atalanta drew the Blues in a UEFA competition.

Furthermore, the bid made by Broughton's consortium could face a similar problem as Josh Harris and David Blitzer, US tycoons, each own 18 percent of Crystal Palace so must also act quickly to sell these if they wish to complete a takeover.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the hunt for the Blues but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

They must also now prepare a presentation to show to the United Kingdom Government in an attempt to win their bid for Chelsea to take over from Roman Abramovich.

