Stephen Pagliuca Reveals Details of Chelsea Consortium Bid Ahead of Raine Deadline

Chelsea bidder Stephen Pagliuca has revealed the details of his consortium bid ahead of the April 14 deadline set by Raine Group.

The Boston Celtic and Atalanta co-owner made the final shortlist by Raine alongside the Ricketts Family Investment Group, Todd Boehly's consortium and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium.

Pagliuca has now released a statement outlining his intentions, plans and individuals involved in his bid for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Larry Tanenbaum had reportedly joined Pagliuca's bid to buy the Club, which has now been confirmed in the statement.

The statement writes: "Mr Pagliuca and Mr Tanenbaum are joined by other leaders in business, media and technology including former Disney CEO Bob Iger and renowned journalist Willow Bay; Facebook Co-Founder Eduardo Saverin and businesswoman Elain Saverin; B Capital co-founder Raj Ganguly; co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Football Club Peter Guber; global venture capitalist Jim Breyer, of Breyer Capital; investor John Burbank and serial tech entrepreneur Div Turakhia."

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Pagliuca continued to confirm that John Terry's True Blue consortium is also part of his bid, stating: "In addition, the group welcomes the endorsement and support of the True Blues consortium, an organisation dedicated to Chelsea FC and focused on representing fan interests for the club."

Terry's consortium has now also endorsed the bid by the Boston Celtics and Atalanta co-owner.

With some of the highest-profile names in the world of sport, media and technology, Pagliuca's bid has sound foundations and could be in with a real chance of winning approval from Raine Group ahead of Thursday's deadline.

