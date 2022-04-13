Stephen Pagliuca Wants to Build 'State of the Art' Stamford Bridge

Prospective buyer of Chelsea Football Club Stephen Pagliuca is said to want to build a 'state of the art' Stamford Bridge should he takeover the club, according to reports.

The West London side have been up for sale since the beginning of March, with Pagliuca leading one of the bids interested in buying the reigning World and European Champions.

He is one of four parties on a shortlist of bidders, with a sale expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Pagliuca's group would like to build a 'state of the art' Stamford Bridge if they buy the club.

It was revealed on Monday that NBA Chairman Larry Tanenbaum has joined his bid for Chelsea as they hope to complete a successful acquisition of the club.

The True Blues group, which is led by Blues legend John Terry, is now also believed to have joined the consortium.

Pagliuca was also in attendance at Chelsea's 6-0 win away at Southampton on Saturday as he flew to the UK for meetings ahead of a potential takeover.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Sir Martin Broughton are also leading bids for the reigning World and European Champions.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the four parties shortlisted in the race for the club would like to make offers to director Marina Granovskaia in the hopes of keeping her at the club.

It is believed to be a 'four horse race' for the club at the moment, with a deadline of April 14 being set for the parties' final offers to be submitted.

