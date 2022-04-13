Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Stephen Pagliuca Wants to Build 'State of the Art' Stamford Bridge

Prospective buyer of Chelsea Football Club Stephen Pagliuca is said to want to build a 'state of the art' Stamford Bridge should he takeover the club, according to reports. 

The West London side have been up for sale since the beginning of March, with Pagliuca leading one of the bids interested in buying the reigning World and European Champions. 

He is one of four parties on a shortlist of bidders, with a sale expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

imago0004808629h

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Pagliuca's group would like to build a 'state of the art' Stamford Bridge if they buy the club.

It was revealed on Monday that NBA Chairman Larry Tanenbaum has joined his bid for Chelsea as they hope to complete a successful acquisition of the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The True Blues group, which is led by Blues legend John Terry, is now also believed to have joined the consortium.

Pagliuca was also in attendance at Chelsea's 6-0 win away at Southampton on Saturday as he flew to the UK for meetings ahead of a potential takeover.

imago1007430097h

Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Sir Martin Broughton are also leading bids for the reigning World and European Champions.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the four parties shortlisted in the race for the club would like to make offers to director Marina Granovskaia in the hopes of keeping her at the club.

It is believed to be a 'four horse race' for the club at the moment, with a deadline of April 14 being set for the parties' final offers to be submitted.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0004808629h
News

Stephen Pagliuca's Bid for Chelsea Includes John Terry's True Blue Consortium

By Nick Emms21 minutes ago
imago1011269213h
News

'An Incredible Effort' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts to Chelsea's Champions League Defeat Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt38 minutes ago
imago1011266569h
News

'He Should Stay in Charge' - Thomas Tuchel Disappointed Referee Didn't Check Disallowed Marcos Alonso Goal

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011266569h
News

Thomas Tuchel Criticises Real Madrid's Time Wasting During Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011268417h
News

'A World-Class Performance' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Antonio Rudiger For His Efforts Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010580503h
News

John Terry's True Blue Consortium Endorses Stephen Pagliuca's Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011270974h
News

Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Reason Real Madrid Overcame Chelsea to Qualify for Champions League Semi-Final

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011273309h
News

'We Didn’t Give Up' - Antonio Rudiger Praises Chelsea's Valiant Effort Despite Champions League Exit

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago