Stephen Pagliuca's Bid for Chelsea Includes John Terry's True Blue Consortium

Stephen Pagliuca's bid for Chelsea includes John Terry's True Blue consortium, according to reports.

This comes ahead of the April 14 deadline for bidders to submit their final proposals for the Club.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Pagliuca has confirmed his Terry's True Blues are part of his bid.

The Raine Group shortlisted four parties to go to the next stage of the takeover process: led by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton, Ricketts Family Investment Group and Pagliuca.

It was reported last month that Terry's consortium had held positive talks with two of the bidders for Chelsea.

 Terry's consortium have now endorsed the bid by the Boston Celtics and Atalanta co-owner.

In a statement, the True Blues Consortium said: "Having engaged and being well received by all the bidders we were recently able to spend some time with Steve and Larry and getting to know their bid we're again confident that they are aligned with Chelsea fans, and of course have experience in this area of owning sports teams.

"We feel the club are in a fortunate position with the final bidders and look forward to continuing dialogue with them."

And now, Pagliuca has confirmed that Terry's consortium are part of the bid.

 Larry Tanenbaum has also joined Pagliuca's bid to buy the Club as they look to push forward and make their case for being the next owners.

It was reported that Pagliuca was in attendance at Chelsea's 6-0 away win at Southampton at the weekend, with the aforementioned bidder travelling to the UK for meetings ahead of his bid for the club.

