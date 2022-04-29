Skip to main content

Stephen Pagliuca's Group Informed They Are Unsuccessful in Bid to Buy Chelsea

Stephen Pagliuca's group have been informed that their bid has been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Chelsea.

This comes as it was believed that his consortium was alongside Sir Martin Broughton's and Todd Boehly's in the race to buy Chelsea, whilst Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made an 11th-hour bid for the club.

And now, as per Matt Law, Pagliuca has been informed that his bid for Chelsea has not been selected as the preferred bidder.

imago1011310596h

After final pitches were made this week at Stamford Bridge from the three consortiums to Chelsea officials in a final attempt to get ahead in the race but it appears that Pagliuca's bid has not been successful.

A decision on the preferred bidder was expected this week and it appears that we are getting ever closer to finding out who the next owner of Chelsea will be.

Pagliuca was present in the Blues' 6-0 thrashing of Southampton this month whilst he was in the UK attending meetings ahead of a potential takeover but it appears that the Boston Celtics and Atalanta co-owner will not be taking over from Roman Abramovich at Chelsea.

The most recent reports have stated that Boehly's group are entering 'exclusive talks' after Pagliuca has been ruled out.

Ratcliffe's late bid could cause problems, with Ineos outlining their plan for Chelsea but it remains to be seen as to who Raine Group will select as their final preferred bidder for the club as a takeover looks to be completed in May.

