Steve Bruce: Chelsea 'will be there or thereabouts' for Premier League title after big summer spend

Matt Debono

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce believes Chelsea have a good chance of challenging for the Premier League title this season. 

Frank Lampard finished fourth in his first year in charge of the Blues, and they are currently in fifth spot, unbeaten in their last eight in all competitions.

He was backed by owner Roman Abramovich as over £200 million was spent in a blockbuster transfer window for Chelsea, which saw the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy all arrive through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon and Lampard's managerial counterpart Bruce has rated the chances of Chelsea winning the league this season.

"They bought exceptionally good players, at the end of the day, and that makes life a little bit easier if you’re a manager.

"Of course you have to find the right blend and the right balance, and they certainly seem to have got that over the last few weeks – they’ve conceded only one in their last six games.

"They’re a very, very good side and I believe personally that they will be there or thereabouts with the changes they’ve made." 

Chelsea will be keen to kick on from where they left off prior to the international break but a poor away record, one win in their previous seven in the north east, highlights they will be up against it when they travel to St. James Park. 

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta though says they are confident of getting a record despite the poor record.

"Records are there to be broken," said Azpilicueta to the official Chelsea website.

"Sometimes you play against a team where you have the best record and you are always at risk of it ending. It doesn’t guarantee you anything. Some games there we didn’t deserve to lose and that’s football, but in my eight seasons I have only won once in Newcastle.

"It’s a place we have to be fully focused. Last season we lost in the last minute because we weren’t fully concentrated until the very end. But we are in very good form. We are full of confidence so we don’t need to be worried about this stat."

