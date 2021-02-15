Steve Bruce delivers Newcastle United team news to face Chelsea

Steve Bruce has confirmed the Newcastle United team news to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle travel down south to face an in-form Chelsea side who can make it six games unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel since he took charge at the end of January.

If that wasn't going to be an already difficult task of taking a result away from west London, Bruce has revealed his team news and Callum Wilson will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo will both be unavailable for the visitors.

“He’s had an operation on his ligament in his knee," Bruce said on Schar. "Knowing the way Fab is, he’ll try everything he possibly can to get himself fit because of the Euros, of course. He’s had the operation on Tuesday, so it’s eight weeks maybe.

"Manquillo did his ankle ligaments as well, he could be the same length of time, and unfortunately with Callum it’s a deep tear to his hamstring. That could be six to eight weeks as well.

"What was a really, really fantastic victory for us, the aftermath of it has unfortunately blighted us. The aftermath of losing three players, particularly your centre forward for weeks, is a bitter pill to swallow unfortunately."

But the Toon are set to have Ciaran Clark available again, with Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez hoped to return.

Bruce added: "Clark, definitely (is available). We’re hoping, fingers crossed, with Jamaal and Fede.

"Two of them are touch and go, but Ciaran Clark will definitely be okay."

