Steven Gerrard Expecting 'Strong' Chelsea Side in Boxing Day Premier League Clash

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has revealed what he thinks ahead of his side's Boxing Day clash with Chelsea, insisting he is expecting a 'strong' Blues opposition.

Gerrard moved to Villa in November following a three and a half year stint managing Rangers.

In his last season at the helm of the Scottish side, Gerrard broke several records, claiming back-to-back wins over Celtic as well as winning the Scottish Premiership without losing a single game, gifting them their first league title in 10 years.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the official Aston Villa website, Gerrard revealed what he was expecting ahead of his encounter with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on 26 December.

“You always prepare for the best Chelsea team," he said, as quoted by the official Aston Villa website. "They’ve got a fixture tonight and I’m sure that team will look a lot different to the weekend because I’ve listened to Thomas’ (Tuchel) last few interviews and I think he’s going to protect and rest a few, which is understandable.

“We will always prepare for the best team, in terms of the opponent. If for any reason it’s not a strong Chelsea team, we’ll deal with that.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“What I would say is they’ve got a world class squad littered with world class players, so I’m sure if they’ve got enough players to carry the fixture out, we’re going to find a really strong Chelsea team.”

The Blues have drawn their last two league fixtures against Wolves and Everton, leaving them third in the league.

Villa on the other hand have won four of their six league games under Gerrard, with their only two losses coming to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube