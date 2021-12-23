Steven Gerrard Opens Up on Preparing to Face 'The Best Chelsea Team'

Aston Villa manager Steve Gerrard has revealed how he is preparing his side to face 'the best Chelsea team' in anticipation for their clash on 26 December.

The Liverpool legend took over in charge of Aston Villa in November, and has since had an impressive run winning four out of six league games in charge.

The only two games he didn't win were to Liverpool and Manchester City, who are currently sat as the top two teams in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on Boxing Day, Gerrard announced how he was preparing his side to face Thomas Tuchel's.

“You always prepare for the best Chelsea team," he said, as quoted by the official Aston Villa website.

"They’ve got a fixture tonight and I’m sure that team will look a lot different to the weekend because I’ve listened to Thomas’ (Tuchel) last few interviews and I think he’s going to protect and rest a few, which is understandable.

IMAGO / News Images

“We will always prepare for the best team, in terms of the opponent. If for any reason it’s not a strong Chelsea team, we’ll deal with that.

“What I would say is they’ve got a world class squad littered with world class players, so I’m sure if they’ve got enough players to carry the fixture out, we’re going to find a really strong Chelsea team."

Chelsea are not in the best form at the moment, having drawn their last two league games against Wolves and Everton. However, a midweek win in the EFL Cup against Brentford will have sent their confidence soaring.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube