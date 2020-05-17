Absolute Chelsea
Steven Gerrard reveals why he turned down Chelsea and Jose Mourinho in 2005

Matt Debono

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has revealed why he turned Chelsea down after Jose Mourinho wanted to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues came extremely close to landing Gerrard back in 2005 after he handed in a transfer request to make the switch to London.

Liverpool rejected a bid of £32 million for Gerrard, a contract offer to stay in Merseyside was on the table, and by 11pm on July 5, the day he handed in his transfer request, Gerrard made a U-turn and decided he wanted to stay at Anfield.

Speaking to Jude's Journey, the now Rangers boss opened up on rejecting Chelsea and Jose Mourinho in the Portuguese's first spell in charge in west London.

"I think the Liverpool fans played a huge, massive part. My connection and my love for playing in front of them," said Gerrard.

"You know feeling like I belong to this city. I always want to be able to go back to Liverpool and take my little kids to the matches and take my family to the matches. I didn't want to cause upset to them in any way.

"I have said it on many occasions, I think when a manager like Mourinho shows you attention and he's proved that he's a manager that can win things it is always going to turn your head.

"Rightly or wrongly at the time, I believed I made the right decision. Speaking to the right people around me at the time I came to the decision where I wanted to stay at Liverpool.

"I realised that winning trophies would mean more to me than any other club not just Chelsea."

----------

