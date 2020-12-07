NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Search

'Still a long way to go' - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on Premier League title race

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard says there is a long way to go still in the Premier League title race following an impressive start to the campaign. 

Chelsea temporarily moved to the top of the league on Saturday with a 3-1 win against Leeds United, and are now in third after Tottenham and Liverpool's victories.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently named Chelsea as his current favourites for the title, but Lampard believes it is too early to call and no team should be ruled out.

“It’s hard to be too expectant at this relatively early stage when we are a third of the way through. But you would expect that teams that have been there in recent years will be there like Liverpool and Man City.

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (27)

READ MORE: Inter Milan eye double swoop for duo N'Golo Kante and Olivier GIroud

"I think they are everybody’s favourites of this season and I think I expect them to be there and they are there. There are teams still that have made a fantastic start and I think we should not rule out, teams that are in and around it.

"The table is starting to take a bit of shape, but there is still a long way to go. I’m not too concerned about anyone else, I am more concerned about ourselves, and about the fact that after we played Southampton here at home, there were a lot of questions and my job is to solve these questions or find a solution via the players.

"The players are answering them at the moment, so we need to just think about the next game and not think about the big picture, and the league will pan itself out."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (24)
News

Mason Mount hails 'unbelievable form' of Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (32)
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea fans gave Blues 'extra buzz' after returning to Stamford Bridge

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-leeds (7)
News

Lampard: Chelsea have the belief to see games out

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (27)
News

'Still a long way to go' - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on Premier League title race

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-leeds (6)
News

Frank Lampard explains the rise in confidence of Kurt Zouma this season

atletico-madrid-v-lokomotiv-moskva-group-a-uefa-champions-league
Transfer News

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez 'likes' transfer links to Chelsea

49500315
News

Hakim Ziyech breaks silence after sustaining hamstring injury

fbl-eng-facup-chelsea-liverpool
News

Jurgen Klopp explains why Chelsea are favourites for Premier League title

39146205
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan eyeing double swoop for Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante & Olivier Giroud