'Still a long way to go' - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on Premier League title race

Frank Lampard says there is a long way to go still in the Premier League title race following an impressive start to the campaign.

Chelsea temporarily moved to the top of the league on Saturday with a 3-1 win against Leeds United, and are now in third after Tottenham and Liverpool's victories.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently named Chelsea as his current favourites for the title, but Lampard believes it is too early to call and no team should be ruled out.

“It’s hard to be too expectant at this relatively early stage when we are a third of the way through. But you would expect that teams that have been there in recent years will be there like Liverpool and Man City.

"I think they are everybody’s favourites of this season and I think I expect them to be there and they are there. There are teams still that have made a fantastic start and I think we should not rule out, teams that are in and around it.

"The table is starting to take a bit of shape, but there is still a long way to go. I’m not too concerned about anyone else, I am more concerned about ourselves, and about the fact that after we played Southampton here at home, there were a lot of questions and my job is to solve these questions or find a solution via the players.

"The players are answering them at the moment, so we need to just think about the next game and not think about the big picture, and the league will pan itself out."

