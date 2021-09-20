Azpilicueta: Still A Long Way to Go in Premier League Title Race

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta stressed the importance of consistency, after Sunday's visit to north London, if they want to challenge for the title.

The Blues took on Tottenham in the London derby on Sunday and came home with a deserved 3-0 victory.

Despite a difficult first half, with a lot of early pressure from Spurs, Chelsea weathered the storm and ended up dominating the second.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Azpilicueta highlighted how important consistency is in a title-winning side.

"We got good results playing against tough teams in the first few games but we have to be humble enough to know that we are not at our best level.

"This team has shown we are able to play against any team with the same mentality, always trying to control the game, to create chances, to be solid playing as a team.

"Now it's important to keep working because the league is not won in September.

"We are in a good position but there is still a lot of work to go ahead of us."

Thomas Tuchel's boys showed great spirit during the game, recovering from a first half characterised by Spurs pressure.

At half-time, Mason Mount was substituted off for N'Golo Kante and from there on, the game completely changed.

With goals coming from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger, the Blues showed that any man on their team is capable of putting the ball in the back of the net.

Chelsea's next league fixture is against current champions Manchester City, so a good performance against them will really tell how Tuchel's side line up against the best of the best. Before then, it's a Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

