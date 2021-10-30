'Super Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Victory at Newcastle
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his side after an impressive 3-0 victory against Newcastle United at St James' Park.
A Reece James brace was added to by Jorginho from the penalty spot as Tuchel's side went three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Speaking to Chelsea FC's official YouTube channel after the match, Tuchel praised his side.
He said: "It is sometimes dangerous to not fall asleep, to not confuse being patient with being slow. I am super happy with the performance off the ball, we were brilliant all match.
"Defending all the first and long balls, the second and third balls, to collect them. If you have so much ball possession, to close the spaces. That was the key. I think we were brilliant off the ball today."
Chelsea found it hard to break down the Newcastle defence in the first-half and had to rely on brilliance from James to break the deadlock in the second half.
Kai Havertz did well to win a penalty, which Jorginho slotted in to seal the three points for the Blues.
The win sees Chelsea earn breathing space at the top of the table as Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points at home to Brighton and Crystal Palace.
