'Super Reliable' - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Pair

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his midfield duo Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, praising the pair.

Jorginho was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year following a successful season, lifitng both Euro 2020 and the UEFA Champions League whilst Kovacic has started the 2021/22 season in fine form, netting against Aston Villa.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel heaped praise upon his players.

He said: "They are super reliable, top-quality players. Between the two of them there is a good link, because they are a good mix."



The pair have been handed a lot of game time this season as N'Golo Kante has been ruled out on several matchdays, due to a mixture of injuries and COVID-19 related issues.

Tuchel was keen to discuss the French international too, including him in the praise.

"With N’Golo, Kova and Jorgi, we have three fantastic central midfielders. All of them are a good mix, and allow us to play with two central midfielders and that is what we want." he said.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also impressed in midfield this season, whilst new signing Saul Niguez has found game time limited.

It will be difficult for any midfielder's to replace Kovacic, Jorginho or Kante in the starting XI due to their fantastic form and reputation, however Saul, Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley will be looking to learn off their teammates as they compete for their place in Tuchel's Chelsea squad.

