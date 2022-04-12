Skip to main content
Swedish Midfielder Larsson Reveals Why He Rejected Chelsea Move

Malmo FF youngster Hugo Larsson has revealed that he turned down Chelsea in the past as he was not ready to move to England.

The 17-year-old is seen as one of Sweden's most promising young talents and could be one to watch for the future.

Speaking to Swedish side Expressen, via Sport Witness, Larsson opened up on why he did not complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

imago1011253349h

The report states that Chelsea 'came looking' for Larsson and invited him to undergo a trial at Cobham.

Chelsea are seen as Larsson's 'favourite club' but a deal never took place, with the youngster revealing he was not ready to leave Sweden.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s clear that it was a great experience to go and play with Chelsea. I trained with the team and also got to go to a tournament in Belgium. I also scored a goal there,” Larsson said.

imago1010620426h

“It (Chelsea move) was a little too early. For me, it was better to continue my development at home, at Malmö. I want to break through at MFF [Malmö] first before I go abroad.”

He instead decided to continue his development in Sweden and made his first team debut for Malmo recently, coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw against IF Elsborg.

The youngster could join Chelsea in the future if the Blues come back for him, once he is ready, but as things stand Thomas Tuchel's men cannot make any signings due to the current restrictions until the club is sold.

